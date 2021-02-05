Roth Capital Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $340.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $264.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $287.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Generac by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,351,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.