Roth Capital Increases SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $150.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. SiTime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,247,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 257,980 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

