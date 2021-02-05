ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $6.08 million and $439,333.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.40 or 0.00786965 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

