Roland L. Williams Sells 1,600 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $56,528.00.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $759.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

