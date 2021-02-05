Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

