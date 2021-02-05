Rodney Clemente Sells 9,748 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,315.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

