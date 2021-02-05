Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.00. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733. Roche has a twelve month low of $281.04 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

