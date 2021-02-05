Robert W. Baird Upgrades Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Outperform

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,775,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

