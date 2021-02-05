Robert J. Balog Sells 5,263 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $75,208.27.
NASDAQ KVHI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.99.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
