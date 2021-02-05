Robert J. Balog Sells 5,263 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $75,208.27.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth $676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

