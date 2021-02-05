Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

