Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,288 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $144.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

