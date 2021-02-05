Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

