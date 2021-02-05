Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of SL Green Realty worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

