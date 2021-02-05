Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 883.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,987 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.