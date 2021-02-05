Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

