Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 64,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AptarGroup by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 58,050 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $141.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

