Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

