Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading 5.6% Higher

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.15. 2,314,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,595,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

