Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.