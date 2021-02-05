Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,452,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,071,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 467,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

