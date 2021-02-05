Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Up 8.4%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 6,686,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,586,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.