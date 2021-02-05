Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Rimini Street stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $612.57 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $217,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 189,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $862,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 969,423 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $2,157,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 109.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 140,499 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

