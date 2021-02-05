Rightmove’s (RTMVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTMVY. Bank of America cut Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rightmove has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

