Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

