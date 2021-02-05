Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of RYTM opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

