Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Shares Up 6.1%

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.81. 793,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 926,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

