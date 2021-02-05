Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

REXR opened at $49.65 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,192 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,982,000 after buying an additional 348,924 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 726,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 143,106 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

