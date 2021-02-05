Rexel’s (RXEEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Rexel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Rexel has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

