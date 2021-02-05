Reviewing North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Captor Capital has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Captor Capital and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -187.52% -71.07% -56.55% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.71 -$24.72 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

