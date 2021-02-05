Reviewing Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mitesco and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54% Senmiao Technology -182.96% -415.54% -61.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $15.66 million 5.11 -$8.67 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Mitesco beats Senmiao Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services. The company is also involved in the sale of automobiles; and provision of auto finance services. Senmiao Technology has strategic cooperation with Gaode Map for utilization in ride sharing initiatives. Senmiao Technology Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.