Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

NYSE RFP opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $668.23 million, a P/E ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,182.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 160,939 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

