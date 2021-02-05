Research Analysts Set Expectations for FB Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

FBK opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

