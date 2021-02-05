Research Analysts Set Expectations for ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

