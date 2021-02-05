Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The RMR Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $38.41 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 254.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The RMR Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

