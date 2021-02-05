Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

