Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.