Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $54.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,354,697 shares in the company, valued at $59,267,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,469,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Replimune Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 856,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

