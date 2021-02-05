RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.13

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.15. RenovaCare shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 22,632 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $265.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.50.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

