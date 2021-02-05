Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

REKR stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

