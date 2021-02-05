Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Trading 8.9% Higher

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. 3,188,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,822,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

