Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

RF stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

