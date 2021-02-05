Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Shares Up 48%

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) was up 48% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 686,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,033% from the average daily volume of 32,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25.

About Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

