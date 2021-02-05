Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Shares Gap Up to $48.45

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $50.80. Record plc (REC.L) shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 51,852 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.06.

Get Record plc (REC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Bob Noyen acquired 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Record plc (REC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record plc (REC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.