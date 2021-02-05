Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Shares Gap Down to $221.00

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $221.00, but opened at $215.00. Reach plc (RCH.L) shares last traded at $217.85, with a volume of 409,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £671.26 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.70.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

