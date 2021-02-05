RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RMAX opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.63 million, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $491,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.