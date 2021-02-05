RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Shares Gap Up to $54.70

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.70, but opened at $57.00. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 39,321 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.13.

About RDL Realisation (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

