RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,096. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

