RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.41. 179,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

