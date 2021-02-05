RBA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

