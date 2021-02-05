RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average is $213.53. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

