RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 103,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

